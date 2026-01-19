MOSCHIP delivers critical program validating its turnkey Netlist-to-Silicon capability

MosChip Technologies announced the successful silicon bring-up of SAC's custom SoC in 28nm technology node, completing an end-to-end turnkey ASIC program from Netlist to packaged silicon.

Following tape out with its proven Netlist to GDSII flow and methodology, MosChip did substrate design for 10 Layer FC-CBGA package and Assembly and validated engineering samples on ATE, confirming functionality against specification.

Space Applications Centre (SAC) is a premier research and development institution under the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), with multi-disciplinary expertise in satellite technology and space-borne applications. As a leading center of excellence, SAC specializes in designing and developing innovative satellite systems for earth observation, communication, navigation, and scientific research, serving both national and international stakeholders. With its world-class facilities and technological innovation, SAC continues to advance space science and applications for societal benefit.