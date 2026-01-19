JB Chemicals rises after Q3 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 198 cr

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals gained 1.29% to Rs 1,926.05 after reporting a 21.79% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 197.89 crore, supported by a 10.51% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,064.72 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 266.87 crore in Q3 FY26, up 22.42% from Rs 217.99 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

In Q3 FY26, operating EBITDA stood at Rs 305 crore, up 12.96%, compared with Rs 270 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 28.7% in Q3 FY26 as against 28.1% in Q3 FY25.

Nikhil Chopra, CEO and whole-time director of JB Pharma, stated, JB Pharmas domestic formulations business once again outperformed the Indian pharmaceutical market, driven by broad-based momentum across key chronic therapies and continued strength in our flagship brands. On the international front, while the CDMO business continued its positive momentum, the international formulations business also recorded strong growth in several key markets. Our focus on cost optimization, favorable product mix, and operational efficiencies led to improved operating margins for Q3 FY26 as well as for 9M FY26. With a strong balance sheet, net cash position, and sustained cash flow generation, we remain confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth. As we move forward, our priorities remain centered on strengthening flagship brand franchises, accelerating growth in chronic therapies, scaling our CDMO businesses, and building a resilient, agile, and future-ready organization.