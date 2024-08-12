Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 59.09 croreNet profit of Pacific Industries declined 34.96% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 59.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales59.0950.31 17 OPM %6.942.86 -PBDT5.164.16 24 PBT2.511.51 66 NP1.732.66 -35
