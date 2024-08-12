Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 59.09 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries declined 34.96% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 59.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.59.0950.316.942.865.164.162.511.511.732.66

