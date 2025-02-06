Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.86% to Rs 63.22 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries declined 56.44% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 40.86% to Rs 63.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.63.2244.885.368.314.367.631.904.921.323.03

