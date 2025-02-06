Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.86% to Rs 63.22 croreNet profit of Pacific Industries declined 56.44% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 40.86% to Rs 63.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales63.2244.88 41 OPM %5.368.31 -PBDT4.367.63 -43 PBT1.904.92 -61 NP1.323.03 -56
