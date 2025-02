Disa India consolidated net profit rises 74.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.75% to Rs 99.34 crore

Net profit of Disa India rose 74.26% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 62.75% to Rs 99.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.99.3461.0412.267.9915.948.9214.717.7310.025.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News