Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 341.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 341.38% to Rs 680.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 154.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 1921.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1918.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1921.891918.7112.2312.72267.54256.66214.14208.23680.87154.26

