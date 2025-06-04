Shah Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.73% to Rs 29.76 crore

Net loss of Shah Alloys reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 76.73% to Rs 29.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 55.01% to Rs 266.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 592.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.