Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 77.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 65.51% to Rs 195.29 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 77.20% to Rs 36.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.51% to Rs 195.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.17% to Rs 178.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.21% to Rs 658.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 473.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales195.29117.99 66 658.75473.19 39 OPM %69.6578.48 -78.0572.43 - PBDT50.0533.38 50 244.10134.06 82 PBT49.1332.39 52 240.70130.77 84 NP36.6120.66 77 178.9793.62 91

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

