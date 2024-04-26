Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 77.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.51% to Rs 195.29 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 77.20% to Rs 36.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.51% to Rs 195.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.17% to Rs 178.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.21% to Rs 658.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 473.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

195.29117.99658.75473.1969.6578.4878.0572.4350.0533.38244.10134.0649.1332.39240.70130.7736.6120.66178.9793.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News