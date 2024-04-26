Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.69%, up for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.69%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2712.8, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.51% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.85% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2712.8, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 5.46% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18878.15, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78074 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2726.8, up 0.25% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 66.51% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.85% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 78.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Torrent Pharma Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 3.79%, up for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd spurts 4.01%, rises for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd soars 4.32%, rises for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for fifth session

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.82%, gains for five straight sessions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story