Biocon Ltd spurts 4.01%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.35, up 4.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.22% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.85% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.35, up 4.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 18.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18878.15, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 212.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 305.4, up 3.61% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 30.22% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.85% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

