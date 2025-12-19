Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.67%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.67%

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 1.67% at 884.9 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd gained 3.76%, Godrej Properties Ltd jumped 2.25% and Lodha Developers Ltd added 1.97%. The Nifty Realty index is down 20.00% over last one year compared to the 8.41% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 1.23% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.58% to close at 25966.4 while the SENSEX added 0.53% to close at 84929.36 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

