Forex reserves rise for second straight week, reach $688.94 bn: RBI

India's forex reserves jumped by $1.689 billion to $688.949 billion during the week ended December 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves increased by $1.033 billion to $687.26 billion.
For the week ended December 12, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $906 million to $557.787 billion, according to the data.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Value of the gold reserves increased by $758 million to $107.741 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) surged by $14 million to $18.745 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF rose $11 million to $4.686 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.
