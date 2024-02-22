Paisalo Digital gains as board OKs raising Rs 1,260 cr

Paisalo Digital rose 1.19% to Rs 156.70 after its board approved raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares upto Rs 1,260 crore through qualified institutional placements (QIP).

Further, the board has approved the constitution of the QIP fund raising committee and authorized such committee to decide, the terms and conditions of the proposed fund-raising for issue and allotment of equity shares and/or other convertible securities, pursuant to the proposed fund raising.

Paisalo Digital is a Middle Layer, Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans. Paisalo Digital reported 102.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.46 crore on 49.33% rise in total income to Rs 182.59 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

