Paisalo Digital successfully raises Rs 188.5 cr in Q3

Paisalo Digital has successfully raised Rs 188.5 crore at an annual ROI of 8.5% through its latest listed issuances in Q3. This raise highlights the Company's strong credit profile, disciplined risk management, and robust balance-sheet strength.

This issuance is expected to meaningfully reduce Paisalo's cost of funds, strengthen its medium-term capital base, and enhance its lending capacity. Paisalo will deploy the proceeds to support its pan-India expansion across 22 states and UTs, deepen its High Tech-High Touch distribution model, and accelerate the rollout of new lending products aimed at micro-entrepreneurs, self-employed borrowers, and underserved income segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News