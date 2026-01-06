Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital successfully raises Rs 188.5 cr in Q3

Paisalo Digital successfully raises Rs 188.5 cr in Q3

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Paisalo Digital has successfully raised Rs 188.5 crore at an annual ROI of 8.5% through its latest listed issuances in Q3. This raise highlights the Company's strong credit profile, disciplined risk management, and robust balance-sheet strength.

This issuance is expected to meaningfully reduce Paisalo's cost of funds, strengthen its medium-term capital base, and enhance its lending capacity. Paisalo will deploy the proceeds to support its pan-India expansion across 22 states and UTs, deepen its High Tech-High Touch distribution model, and accelerate the rollout of new lending products aimed at micro-entrepreneurs, self-employed borrowers, and underserved income segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

INR snaps four day losing streak against dollar but stays beyond Rs90/$ mark

India's automotive exports well positioned to scale further through continued value-chain integration

Sensex, Nifty slip for second day as tariff worries, FII selling weigh

China benchmark jumps 1.50%

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story