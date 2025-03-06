Pakka gains after appointing Neetika Suryawanshi as CFO

Pakka advanced 2.63% to Rs 204.95 after the company's board approved the appointment of Neetika Suryawanshi as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective from 6th March 2025.

Neetika Suryawanshi is a qualified chartered accountant, having completed her qualifications from both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. With over 22 years of experience in strategic advisory and consulting in business finance, Suryawanshi specializes in areas such as working capital management, debt restructuring, capital restructuring, and mergers & acquisitions (M&A).

Suryawanshis expertise spans nearly 16 years in transaction advisory, corporate finance, M&A, business valuation, and financial modeling. She has a B.Com (Hons.) degree from Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University. Previously, she served as the CFO of Pakka Limited twice, overseeing cost efficiency, fund management, accounting, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Her strategic financial leadership significantly contributes to Pakkas mission of transforming food packaging with sustainable solutions.

Suryawanshi was initially appointed as Group Head of Finance in July 2019 and became CFO in August 2019. She resigned in February 2020 due to health concerns. She was reappointed as CFO in December 2022 but resigned again in November 2024 due to personal circumstances.

The company stated that, given the critical role of the CFO, Neetika Suryawanshi was appointed as a financial consultant in December 2024 and has continued in this position until her recent official reappointment as CFO, effective 6th March 2025.

Pakka is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and dealing in Paper and Moulded products

The companys consolidated net profit fell 10.3% to Rs 8.89 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 9.91 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 6.7% to Rs 106.01 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

