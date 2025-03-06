OM Infra soars on bagging significant water supply orders worth Rs 448 crore

OM Infra soared 9.06% to Rs 117.75 after the company announced that it has secured two significant water supply infrastructure projects worth Rs 448 crore from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural).

The first project, valued at Rs 106.10 crore, is for the Moradabad Circle, covering the districts of Amroha and Sambhal. The second contract, worth Rs 342 crore, pertains to the Lucknow Circle, which includes the districts of Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Lucknow. These projects involve water supply works, along with their operation and maintenance. This achievement highlights OM Infrastructure's continued leadership in executing major infrastructure projects.

The project scope includes survey, design, DPR preparation, procurement, and construction to restore the full functionality of defunct and partially operative rural water supply schemes. This also involves trial runs and comprehensive operations and maintenance for the fully functional schemes.

Vikas Kothari, MD and CEO of Om Infra, said, "We are pleased to have secured these significant projects, which are aligned with our strategic objectives of expanding our presence in critical infrastructure sectors, including hydroelectric power, pumped storage, and water management. These awards augment our project portfolio and demonstrate our proven expertise in delivering large-scale, sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Our team is committed to executing these projects with the utmost standards of quality and efficiency, contributing to regional development while upholding our reputation for excellence. These project awards strengthen Om Infras order book and affirm our position as a trusted partner in infrastructure development.

The company remains dedicated to participating in Indias infrastructure development initiatives, aligning its strategic focus with key government programs such as hydroelectric and pumped storage projects and the Jal Jeevan Mission. These projects are anticipated to enhance Om Infras revenue and profitability while also expanding its presence in the infrastructure and water management sectors.

OM Infra is a leading infrastructure development company specializing in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects for water management, engineering, and construction. The company possesses a demonstrated track record of delivering diverse projects, including hydroelectric power and pumped storage projects, dams, water supply and irrigation systems, water treatment plants, and renewable energy solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 24.4% to Rs 4.64 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 6.14 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 51.1% YoY to Rs 132.80 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

