Palco Metals consolidated net profit declines 90.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.81% to Rs 55.13 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals declined 90.78% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.81% to Rs 55.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.55.1359.802.498.430.654.070.263.820.262.82

