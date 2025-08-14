Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palco Metals consolidated net profit declines 90.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Palco Metals consolidated net profit declines 90.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.81% to Rs 55.13 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals declined 90.78% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.81% to Rs 55.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales55.1359.80 -8 OPM %2.498.43 -PBDT0.654.07 -84 PBT0.263.82 -93 NP0.262.82 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 49.76% in the June 2025 quarter

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 11.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Steadfast Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 77.27% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story