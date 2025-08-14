Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 49.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.35% to Rs 586.66 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 49.76% to Rs 24.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 22.35% to Rs 586.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 755.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.586.66755.526.118.5134.0757.2724.1047.8424.1548.07

