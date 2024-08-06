Palm Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd, S P Apparels Ltd, Century Enka Ltd and Loyal Textile Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2024. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd, S P Apparels Ltd, Century Enka Ltd and Loyal Textile Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Palm Jewels Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 23.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6953 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd soared 18.95% to Rs 308.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56888 shares in the past one month.

S P Apparels Ltd spiked 16.22% to Rs 917.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2079 shares in the past one month.

Century Enka Ltd jumped 15.67% to Rs 679.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4175 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd added 15.36% to Rs 674.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1372 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News