Cupid hits the roof as Q1 PAT soars to Rs 8 cr

Cupid hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 91.42 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 8.26 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 2.16 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 16.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 39.13 crore during the quarter.

In Q1 FY25, the firms revenue from in Vitro Devices (IVD) at Rs 1.59 crore (up 960% YoY) while revenue from male and female contraceptives & jelly stood at Rs 35.12 crore (up 4.74% YoY).

Profit before tax zoomed to Rs 10.56 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2.23 crore posted in Q1 FY24.