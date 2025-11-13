Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.69% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Easun Capital Markets rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.240.2650.0065.380.120.180.120.180.100.06

