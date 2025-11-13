Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 61.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 125.60 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars rose 61.67% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 125.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.125.6099.942.893.502.291.930.970.600.970.60

