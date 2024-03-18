Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pan India Retail Sales Mark 5% Rise On Year In February 2024

Pan India Retail Sales Mark 5% Rise On Year In February 2024

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The pan India retail sales rose 5% on year in February 2024, according to the survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI). The West and South Zones sales saw growth of 6% each while East and North zone retail sales rose 3% and 4% respectively. Apart from Consumer durables and electronics, which saw a decline of 3% on year, all other categories reported yoy sales growth. Sports goods reported strongest growth of 9% followed by footwear (8%) and QSR (7%) on yoy basis. In January 2024 also, the annual retail sales growth has been at 5% level.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Indices trade with small gains; European mkt opens higher

Amber Ent drops on reporting dismal numbers in Q3

Fit &amp; Flex Embraces Dynamic Digital Strategy with The Craft Tank as Their New Digital Marketing Agency

Benchmarks continue to trade higher; European mkt advance

NAR-India holds 1st South Zone Real Estate Business Exchange Meet in Mysore for Key Industry Opportunities

Sensex gains 207 pts; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.72%

Pound Speculative Net Longs Jump To Highest Level In 17 Years

The Anup Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Crompton Greaves gets 20-yr patent for lighting system

Bharti Airtel expands its network in Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna district

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story