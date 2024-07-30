Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 9.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 670.78 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 9.33% to Rs 50.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 670.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 529.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales670.78529.53 27 OPM %9.8111.05 -PBDT64.1759.27 8 PBT61.4356.85 8 NP50.1745.89 9

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

