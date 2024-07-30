Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 9.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 670.78 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 9.33% to Rs 50.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 670.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 529.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.670.78529.539.8111.0564.1759.2761.4356.8550.1745.89

