S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 32.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 125.76 crore

Net profit of S J Logistics (India) rose 32.90% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 125.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales125.76100.71 25 OPM %17.6714.03 -PBDT19.4613.85 41 PBT18.3313.65 34 NP14.2610.73 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

