S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 32.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of S J Logistics (India) rose 32.90% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 125.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.125.76100.7117.6714.0319.4613.8518.3313.6514.2610.73

