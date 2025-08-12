Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 123.78 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries declined 30.30% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 123.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.123.78111.397.2610.766.3712.922.509.673.985.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News