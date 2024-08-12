Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 59.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 18.01% to Rs 62.98 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 59.85% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.01% to Rs 62.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales62.9876.81 -18 OPM %8.464.78 -PBDT6.504.27 52 PBT5.633.46 63 NP4.142.59 60

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

