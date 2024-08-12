Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 23.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 23.14% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.9619.36 19 OPM %14.1625.31 -PBDT5.226.84 -24 PBT4.365.96 -27 NP3.724.84 -23

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

