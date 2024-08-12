United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 23.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 23.14% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.9619.3614.1625.315.226.844.365.963.724.84

