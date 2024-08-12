Sadhna Broadcast standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.14% to Rs 2.87 croreNet profit of Sadhna Broadcast declined 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.14% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.874.05 -29 OPM %6.976.42 -PBDT0.200.30 -33 PBT0.090.21 -57 NP0.070.13 -46
