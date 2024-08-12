Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit rises 1369.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.61% to Rs 98.13 crore

Net profit of Panchmahal Steel rose 1369.23% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.61% to Rs 98.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.98.13107.375.384.014.572.182.560.171.910.13

