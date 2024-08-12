Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit rises 1369.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Sales decline 8.61% to Rs 98.13 crore

Net profit of Panchmahal Steel rose 1369.23% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.61% to Rs 98.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales98.13107.37 -9 OPM %5.384.01 -PBDT4.572.18 110 PBT2.560.17 1406 NP1.910.13 1369

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

