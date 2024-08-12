Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.52% to Rs 31.99 crore

Net Loss of Salora International reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.52% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.9935.75 -11 OPM %-1.09-2.85 -PBDT-0.46-1.23 63 PBT-0.51-1.28 60 NP-0.38-0.96 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Neo Group raises $47.6 million led by MUFG Bank, Euclidean Capital

Suicide helpline of Gujarat diamond industry gets 1,600 calls since launch

Independent directors' pay at Nifty-50 companies surges 106% since FY19

Tech wrap Aug 12: Apple iPhone SE, Sony Bravia 8 OLED TVs, YouTube and more

BoAt crosses 50 mn in 'Made in India' products amid wearables mkt slowdown

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story