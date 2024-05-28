Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panjon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Panjon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of Panjon reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 106.08% to Rs 12.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.201.30 300 12.556.09 106 OPM %-0.77-8.46 --0.320 - PBDT0.210.11 91 0.380.33 15 PBT0.050 0 0.160.12 33 NP0.050 0 0.160.12 33

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

