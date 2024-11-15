Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 355.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.33% to Rs 97.42 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 355.05% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.33% to Rs 97.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.97.4269.9223.4811.0319.485.0418.073.7318.023.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News