Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 355.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 355.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.33% to Rs 97.42 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 355.05% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.33% to Rs 97.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales97.4269.92 39 OPM %23.4811.03 -PBDT19.485.04 287 PBT18.073.73 384 NP18.023.96 355

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

China's prez unveils megaport in Peru, locals say they're being left out

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

Anil Ambani's RPower gets SECI showcause over 'fake bank documents'

Trump will pick up from where he left off with India: Ex-admin official

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story