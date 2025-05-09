Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 186.67% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net Loss of Pankaj Polymers reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 186.67% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.860.30 187 1.501.76 -15 OPM %-15.12-56.67 --40.00-32.39 - PBDT0.01-0.03 LP -0.04-0.03 -33 PBT-0.01-0.06 83 -0.13-0.14 7 NP-0.01-0.05 80 -0.13-0.13 0

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

