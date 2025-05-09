Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit rises 29.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.21% to Rs 58.10 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems rose 29.81% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.21% to Rs 58.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.14% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.18% to Rs 212.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 337.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

58.1061.95212.31337.975.664.122.274.704.633.719.8422.193.712.866.1919.062.702.083.4713.96

