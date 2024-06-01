PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 61.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.92% to Rs 176.46 croreNet profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 61.96% to Rs 13.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 176.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.57% to Rs 160.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 175.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 760.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
