Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alka Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alka Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 78.18% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net loss of Alka Securities reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 78.18% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.55 -78 0.271.00 -73 OPM %-33.331.82 --74.07-11.00 - PBDT0.020.01 100 0.060.09 -33 PBT-0.030.01 PL 0.010.07 -86 NP-0.030.01 PL 0.010.06 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Alka India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Alka India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alka Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Man Industries receives approval of Shell Global for coating for steel pipeline

AZA Fashions Unveils its Grandeur Store in Ahmedabad

Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amit Spinning Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jaipan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 99.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Beverages reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story