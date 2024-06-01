Amit Spinning Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.70% to Rs 27.81 crore

Net profit of Amit Spinning Industries reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 95.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

27.8129.4995.7078.125.36-1.120.86-1.791.43-1.14-2.75-4.960.90-1.63-4.84-6.880.90-1.63-4.84-6.88

