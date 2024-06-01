Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Vas Infrastructure reported to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 62.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 47.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.42 -100 -0.421.62 PL OPM %0-357.75 -2154.76-429.01 - PBDT-16.79-17.57 4 -62.14-46.93 -32 PBT-16.82-17.50 4 -62.26-47.05 -32 NP-16.82-17.50 4 -62.26-47.05 -32

