Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 51.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals declined 51.98% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 28.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28.6634.6621.1432.926.4912.405.5511.494.138.60

