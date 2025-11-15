Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.20% to Rs 16.95 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements declined 16.67% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 65.20% to Rs 16.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.9510.268.0813.451.211.200.950.940.700.84

