Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 28.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure declined 28.89% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.67% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.8611.88100.1757.073.865.423.855.412.884.05

