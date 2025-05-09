Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 55.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 22.33 crore

Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals declined 55.65% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.86% to Rs 13.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.57% to Rs 100.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

22.3322.82100.9795.6410.8826.7319.3223.873.206.0021.5822.962.285.1117.9319.521.653.7213.3614.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News