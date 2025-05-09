Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 79.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 407.37 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 79.56% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 407.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 364.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.83% to Rs 88.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 339.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 1541.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1800.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

407.37364.381541.241800.584.989.688.7323.9430.7062.30205.39521.516.1745.59117.07455.647.8538.4188.91339.74

