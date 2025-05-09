Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 79.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 79.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 407.37 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 79.56% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 407.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 364.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.83% to Rs 88.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 339.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 1541.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1800.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales407.37364.38 12 1541.241800.58 -14 OPM %4.989.68 -8.7323.94 - PBDT30.7062.30 -51 205.39521.51 -61 PBT6.1745.59 -86 117.07455.64 -74 NP7.8538.41 -80 88.91339.74 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 44.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 12.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 63.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Epsom Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story