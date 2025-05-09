Suryoday Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.83% to Rs 470.58 crore

Net loss of Suryoday Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 33.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 60.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.83% to Rs 470.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 444.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.76% to Rs 114.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 215.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 22.98% to Rs 1953.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1588.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

470.58444.661953.751588.7025.3042.5839.6343.72-46.7880.17143.83287.57-46.7880.17143.83287.57-33.7860.84114.97215.96

