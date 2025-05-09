Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 54.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 215.77 crore

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 54.35% to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 215.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.45% to Rs 46.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.00% to Rs 651.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 571.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

