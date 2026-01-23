Paradeep Parivahan enters into contract with UltraTech Cement

For deployment of electric vehicles for bulk transportationParadeep Parivahan has signed an agreement with UltraTech Cement for deployment of electric vehicles for bulk transportation for a period of 8 years. The project involves the deployment of electric vehicles between UltraTech's Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh facilities, replacing conventional diesel powered heavy trucks on high-volume industrial route.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content