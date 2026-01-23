Associate Sponsors

Paradeep Parivahan enters into contract with UltraTech Cement

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
For deployment of electric vehicles for bulk transportation

Paradeep Parivahan has signed an agreement with UltraTech Cement for deployment of electric vehicles for bulk transportation for a period of 8 years. The project involves the deployment of electric vehicles between UltraTech's Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh facilities, replacing conventional diesel powered heavy trucks on high-volume industrial route.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

