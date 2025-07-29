Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab Chemicals & Crop rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Punjab Chemicals & Crop rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection jumped 10.58% to Rs 1,500 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 53.5% to Rs 20.63 crore on a 31.9% rise in revenue to Rs 319.51 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 27.61 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, up 52.3% as against Rs 18.13 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

The companys total expenses increased 31.62% YoY to Rs 295.61 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 3.96 crore (down 1.98% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 24.82 crore (up 1.18% YoY) during the period under review.

On the operational front, the company announced that it has signed three exclusive memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with international customers for high-value agrochemical products and intermediates. These products are expected to be commercialized over the next 12 to 18 months.

Punjab Chemicals has also committed Rs 60 crore in strategic investments to set up two new manufacturing blocks at its current site. This move will help meet rising demand for existing products, expand its product line, and serve clients in the Japanese and European markets.

These initiatives will take place over the next two years and will greatly strengthen the company's revenue. Punjab Chemicals expects this segment to grow to Rs 150 crore within the next two to three years, the company stated.

The company is also looking into new locations to support its expanding operations and increasing product range.

Shalil Shroff, management director, said, We are happy to see the success of our product development, R&D, and market access efforts. Our commitment to quality, IP, and delivery is attracting a lot of new customers, and I believe this is just the beginning of a new exciting phase in our journey towards growth and excellence.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection is in the business of performance chemicals.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

