Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, NOCIL Ltd, Pricol Ltd and Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2025.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, NOCIL Ltd, Pricol Ltd and Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2025.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd lost 7.69% to Rs 145.25 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd tumbled 6.78% to Rs 11066.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2102 shares in the past one month.

NOCIL Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 184.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23149 shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd dropped 5.62% to Rs 438.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14814 shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup plummeted 5.13% to Rs 110. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26840 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News