DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ajax Engineering Ltd, Khaitan (India) Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd and Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 May 2025.

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd crashed 11.52% to Rs 276.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21228 shares in the past one month.

Ajax Engineering Ltd lost 8.82% to Rs 676.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29581 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan (India) Ltd tumbled 8.76% to Rs 107.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4914 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd slipped 8.15% to Rs 477. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8323 shares in the past one month.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd shed 7.38% to Rs 501.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23688 shares in the past one month.

